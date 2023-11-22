 Pune: EAM S Jaishankar To Deliver Keynote Address At International Conference In Symbiosis University
JagrutiUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the International Relations Conference 2023 at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune's Lavale on Saturday, November 25.

The conference theme revolves around 'India's Strategic Culture: Addressing Global & Regional Challenges'.

The event, as outlined on the university's website, aims to delve into India’s strategic ideologies and their influence on policy responses to worldwide and local issues from a non-western perspective.

The conference intends to address contemporary challenges and shifts in India's strategic culture, aiming to contribute to global discourse on International Relations studies, it added.

The results of these interactions will yield a publication that will showcase new approaches to understanding India’s strategic thought as the bedrock of India’s foreign policy, it further read.

