Pune: Drive against helmetless riders from tomorrow; 600 additional Traffic Police personnel deployed

In a concerted effort to enhance road safety and reduce instances of helmetless riding, the traffic police in Pune are gearing up to intensify their drive against violators. The three-day operation, scheduled to commence on Tuesday, will primarily target two-wheeler riders and strictly enforce helmet usage.

To ensure the effectiveness of this initiative, an additional 600 traffic police officers have been appointed and will be actively involved in the crackdown. With the firm directives from the Collector, the authorities aim to implement stringent measures to promote adherence to helmet regulations and raise awareness about the importance of road safety.

Symbolic Helmet Day

In line with these endeavors, May 24 has been designated as 'Symbolic Helmet Day' in the Pune district. The objective of this event is to encourage government officials and employees who already comply with helmet regulations to actively participate by wearing helmets on this specific day. The hope is that their actions will inspire and remind the general public about the significance of helmet usage while riding.

The campaign is being spearheaded by Pune District Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, who seeks to address the alarming statistics associated with road accidents in India. Shockingly, approximately 411 lives are lost each day due to road accidents, with two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and cyclists constituting around 80% of the fatalities. Wearing a helmet significantly increases the chances of survival in the event of a two-wheeler accident, by as much as 80%.

It is important to note that under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, wearing a helmet is mandatory for individuals above the age of 4 while riding a motorcycle. Failure to comply with this regulation can result in penalties as stipulated by the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

This initiative aligns with the ongoing 7th UN Global Road Safety Week 2023, which places emphasis on sustainable transport. Throughout the week-long campaign, various stakeholders such as NGOs, government agencies, media outlets, and citizens will be engaged to collectively work towards preventing road accidents and providing timely assistance to accident victims.

Read Also IT Dindi expands pilgrimage: Pune to Saswad route now extended to Pandharpur