 Pune: Dr Prachiti Punde Conferred With Yashkalyani Rashtriya Vidnyan Ratna Puraskar For Outstanding Contributions
The award, presented by renowned scientist Dr Bharat Kale, Director of C-MET in Pune, comprised a certificate, a memento, and a cash prize.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Dr Prachiti Punde, Founder Director of Glamovel Institute and Mrs Universe has been conferred with the inaugural 'Yashkalyani Rashtriya Vidnyan Ratna Puraskar' by Dr Yashkalyani Grameen Sevabhavi Sansthan for her exceptional contributions to disease management, healthy living, and energy utilisation in society. The award, presented by renowned scientist Dr Bharat Kale, Director of C-MET in Pune, comprised a certificate, a memento, and a cash prize.

The award ceremony coincided with Vasantrao Diwekar Memorial Day and marked a decade-long journey of the Yashkalyani family. Distinguished guests at the event included senior thinker and science researcher Arvind Gupta, Indian Navy Rear Admiral Ravindra Nadkarni, senior scientist Dr KG Kanade, Research Scientist Prof Dr Ashok Rupner, Senior Gynecologist Dr Vasantrao Punde, and researcher Dr Praveen Deshmukh.

During the ceremony, scientist Arvind Gupta emphasised the educational potential in everyday materials. Expressing gratitude for the award, Dr Prachiti Punde remarked, "I am beyond words to be honoured alongside Arvind Gupta, a National Level Science Researcher, and Prof Ashok Rupner, a Science Researcher from IISER. I am fortunate to have the opportunity for paper presentations in Uzbekistan in April and in Switzerland in May because of this."

Devoted to the educational and social sectors, Dr Prachiti Punde has authored 25 research books in the field of science. Her diverse achievements include recognition as a painter, journalist, kirtankar, artist, doctor, writer, singer, social service advocate, and recipient of titles such as Mrs India, Mrs Universe Australia, and Mrs Universe Valorance. Additionally, she has established herself as an entrepreneur through Prolex Wellness and Productions, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to social service.

