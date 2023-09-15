 Pune: MIT ADT Honoured With Excellence In Employability Award By University Of Cambridge
The recognition was bestowed upon MIT ADT in the presence of Cambridge leaders from around the world at the recent event in Sri Lanka

Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Working President of MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology

MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology has been honoured with the prestigious 'Excellence in Employability Support' award by the University of Cambridge. The recognition was bestowed upon MIT ADT in the presence of Cambridge leaders from around the world at the recent event in Sri Lanka.

After receiving the honour, Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Working President of MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology, expressed his gratitude, stating that it serves as a remarkable testament to the dedication of their teachers and staff.

"We are very proud to have received the prestigious 'Excellence in Employability Support Award'. It is a great example of the dedication of our teachers and staff. This work of creating successful students will continue uninterruptedly from here on," he said.

