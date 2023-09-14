Pune: Every Student Should Read Bhagavad Gita, Says MIT ADT Vice-chancellor Mangesh Karad |

Pune: Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Working President of MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology, asserted that the Srimad Bhagavad Gita contains the answers to every question asked by human beings, and every student should read it and adopt the principles stated within. He made this statement while speaking at a program jointly organised by the University's School of Vedic Sciences and School of Humanities.

During his presentation on the modern method of the Sanskrit language, Prof. Dr. Karad drew everyone's attention to how the study of Sanskrit language leads to the overall development of students' personalities. On this occasion, he also encouraged students to base their entire lives on the principles of four Purusharthas: Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha, while keeping the ideal of a noble life in front of their eyes. While emphasising this point, he also reviewed the contributions made by various Acharyas to Indian traditions, starting from Adi Shankaracharya.

Other dignitaries present at the event included the Controller of Examinations Dr. Gyandev Nilvarna, Dean Dr. Priya Singh, Dr. Atul Patil, Dr. Madhavi Godbole.

