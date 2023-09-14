3-Day Coordination Meeting Of RSS Starts In Pune: From Social Harmony To National Security, Key Discussions Ahead |

Pune witnessed the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (Coordination Meeting) organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at 9 am on Thursday. This gathering brings together 267 office bearers from 36 RSS-affiliated outfits.

Those participating in the meeting include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatrey Hosabale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda and representatives of organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Seva Bharti, Vanwasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Sanskrit Bharti and Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh.

Bhagwat and Hosabale inaugurated the meeting by offering flowers to a photograph of Bharat Mata.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की अखिल भारतीय समन्वय बैठक आज प्रातः 9 बजे पुणे में प्रारम्भ हुई। बैठक का शुभारंभ पूजनीय सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहन भागवत जी और माननीय सरकार्यवाह दत्तात्रेय होसबाले जी ने भारत माता के चित्र पर पुष्पार्चन करके किया। बैठक में 36 संगठनों के प्रमुख 267 पदाधिकारी भाग… pic.twitter.com/kjsLPXMsKi — RSS (@RSSorg) September 14, 2023

Read Also Pune: Third Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan In City From September 14

Key Discussions Ahead

Over the three-day gathering, attendees will delve into discussions on a range of topics concerning the current national and social scenario, education, service, economy, and national security. The agenda also includes in-depth conversations on social change-related subjects like environmental concerns, fostering social cohesiveness, promoting Swadeshi, and civic duties. Issues like environment-friendly lifestyles and maintaining social harmony will also come up for discussion in the meeting.

The RSS Samanvay Baithak is scheduled to conclude on the 16th of September.