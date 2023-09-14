 3-Day Coordination Meeting Of RSS Starts In Pune: From Social Harmony To National Security, Key Discussions Ahead
e-Paper Get App
HomePune3-Day Coordination Meeting Of RSS Starts In Pune: From Social Harmony To National Security, Key Discussions Ahead

3-Day Coordination Meeting Of RSS Starts In Pune: From Social Harmony To National Security, Key Discussions Ahead

Bhagwat and Hosabale inaugurated the meeting by offering flowers to a photograph of Bharat Mata.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
3-Day Coordination Meeting Of RSS Starts In Pune: From Social Harmony To National Security, Key Discussions Ahead |

Pune witnessed the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (Coordination Meeting) organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at 9 am on Thursday. This gathering brings together 267 office bearers from 36 RSS-affiliated outfits.

Those participating in the meeting include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatrey Hosabale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda and representatives of organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Seva Bharti, Vanwasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Sanskrit Bharti and Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh.

Bhagwat and Hosabale inaugurated the meeting by offering flowers to a photograph of Bharat Mata.

Read Also
Pune: Third Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan In City From September 14
article-image

Key Discussions Ahead

Over the three-day gathering, attendees will delve into discussions on a range of topics concerning the current national and social scenario, education, service, economy, and national security. The agenda also includes in-depth conversations on social change-related subjects like environmental concerns, fostering social cohesiveness, promoting Swadeshi, and civic duties. Issues like environment-friendly lifestyles and maintaining social harmony will also come up for discussion in the meeting.

The RSS Samanvay Baithak is scheduled to conclude on the 16th of September.

Read Also
Pune Ganeshotsav: Hanging Mandaps Offer Innovative Space-Saving Solutions Amid Traffic Concerns
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's Kayani Bakery Bags 18th Spot In List Of World’s 150 Legendary Dessert Places

Pune's Kayani Bakery Bags 18th Spot In List Of World’s 150 Legendary Dessert Places

Pune: Police And FDA Raid Uncovers Adulterated Food Stock Worth Over ₹10 Lakh

Pune: Police And FDA Raid Uncovers Adulterated Food Stock Worth Over ₹10 Lakh

3-Day Coordination Meeting Of RSS Starts In Pune: From Social Harmony To National Security, Key...

3-Day Coordination Meeting Of RSS Starts In Pune: From Social Harmony To National Security, Key...

Pimpri Chinchwad: Low-Pressure Water Supply Expected On Friday Evening

Pimpri Chinchwad: Low-Pressure Water Supply Expected On Friday Evening

Pune: Boy With Cancer Killed As Ambulance Meets With Accident Near Katraj Tunnel

Pune: Boy With Cancer Killed As Ambulance Meets With Accident Near Katraj Tunnel