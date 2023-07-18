Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad CP Vinay Kumar Choubey Honored With Suryabhushan Award

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey emphasized the rising cybercrime and fraud due to increased use of technology in daily transactions. He advised everyone, especially senior citizens, to exercise caution while using social media, digital devices, and engaging in financial transactions. Choubey's advice came during the Senior Citizens Aid Mela, organized by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate and Sadabahar Seniors Sangh Bavdhan at Suryadatta Group of Institutes in Bavdhan.

At the event, Choubey received the prestigious 'Suryabhushan National Award 2023' for his exceptional work in public service. The award, presented by Sushma Chordiya and Akshit Kushal, includes a badge with the map of India, a special scarf made by students, a gold medal, and a certificate.

This distinguished award has been previously bestowed upon prominent personalities like former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, scientist Dr K Sivan, and social activist Vajubhai Vala, among others.

Suryagourav National Award 2023

Meanwhile, the 'Suryagourav National Award 2023' was bestowed upon several commendable recipients, including Sanjay Shinde (Joint Commissioner of Police), Dr. Kakasaheb Dole (Deputy Commissioner of Police), Dr. Vishal Hire (Assistant Commissioner of Police), Vivek Muglikar (Senior Police Inspector), Neelkanth Bajaj (President of Sadabahar Seniors Sangh), CS Krishnan (Bavdhan Citizen Forum Coordinator and Vice President of Sadabahar Seniors Sangh), Veena Murgudkar (Vice President of Sadabahar Seniors Sangh), Ramchandra Khaldkar (Social Activist), Asha Deshpande (Spiritual Guide), Kiran Dagde Patil (Former Corporator), and Dilip Vede Patil (Former Corporator). Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Kharge and Police Sub-Inspector Yashwant Salunke were also honored for their dedicated service to the community, particularly senior citizens.

The event focused on providing guidance and support to senior citizens in various matters, including legal assistance, care for those living alone, and vigilance against fraud. Founder President of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, expressed the institution's commitment to serving the disabled, rural areas, economically weaker sections, police, and senior citizens through various initiatives, including visits to old age homes and health camps.

During the event, Vinay Kumar Choubey emphasized the rapid changes brought by technology in daily transactions, while cautioning against the rising cybercrime and fraud. He stressed the need for everyone to exercise care and caution during any transaction.

The occasion was attended by a significant number of senior citizens from the Bavdhan area, who appreciated the organization's efforts in recognizing and honouring their contributions to society. The program aimed to empower senior citizens and create a safer environment against cybercrime and fraud.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)