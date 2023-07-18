Pune: Leopard Sighted In Sinhagad Fort Surroundings, Raising Safety Concerns Among Local Residents

Representative pic | Pixabay

The sighting of a leopard in the forest surrounding Sinhagad fort has sparked fear and concern among the residents of the Mordarwadi area in Sinhagad forest on Monday. Recently, children near a bungalow in the area managed to capture a picture of the leopard using a mobile phone, which quickly spread through the village, heightening worries about safety.

Mordarwadi is known for its dense forest and has witnessed leopard sightings in the past, particularly during the rainy season. In response to the sighting, villagers promptly informed the forest department and also reached out to MLA Bhimrao Tapkir for immediate action.

An inspection was conducted by a team from Bhamburda Forest Division and Ghera Sinhagad Forest Management Committee in the Mordarwadi area following the reports. Authorities have advised citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety in the vicinity.