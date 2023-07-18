 Pune: Leopard Sighted In Sinhagad Fort Surroundings, Raising Safety Concerns Among Local Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Leopard Sighted In Sinhagad Fort Surroundings, Raising Safety Concerns Among Local Residents

Pune: Leopard Sighted In Sinhagad Fort Surroundings, Raising Safety Concerns Among Local Residents

Recently, children near a bungalow in the area managed to capture a picture of the leopard using a mobile phone, which quickly spread through the village, heightening worries about safety.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | Pixabay

The sighting of a leopard in the forest surrounding Sinhagad fort has sparked fear and concern among the residents of the Mordarwadi area in Sinhagad forest on Monday. Recently, children near a bungalow in the area managed to capture a picture of the leopard using a mobile phone, which quickly spread through the village, heightening worries about safety.

Mordarwadi is known for its dense forest and has witnessed leopard sightings in the past, particularly during the rainy season. In response to the sighting, villagers promptly informed the forest department and also reached out to MLA Bhimrao Tapkir for immediate action.

An inspection was conducted by a team from Bhamburda Forest Division and Ghera Sinhagad Forest Management Committee in the Mordarwadi area following the reports. Authorities have advised citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety in the vicinity.

Read Also
Pune: Administration Denies Stampede Rumors, Confirms Minor Injuries In Jejuri Temple Incident
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad CP Vinay Kumar Choubey Honored With Suryabhushan Award

Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad CP Vinay Kumar Choubey Honored With Suryabhushan Award

Pune: Leopard Sighted In Sinhagad Fort Surroundings, Raising Safety Concerns Among Local Residents

Pune: Leopard Sighted In Sinhagad Fort Surroundings, Raising Safety Concerns Among Local Residents

Pune: Thirteen Arrested Under MCOCA, Police Pursue Two Fugitives

Pune: Thirteen Arrested Under MCOCA, Police Pursue Two Fugitives

Pune: District School Bus Safety Committee Prioritizes Student Safety

Pune: District School Bus Safety Committee Prioritizes Student Safety

Pune: Administration Denies Stampede Rumors, Confirms Minor Injuries In Jejuri Temple Incident

Pune: Administration Denies Stampede Rumors, Confirms Minor Injuries In Jejuri Temple Incident