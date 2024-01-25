Pune District Witnesses Surge In Voter Participation, Increase In Number Of Women And Young Voters |

Pune District's Election Officer and Collector, Rajesh Deshmukh, presented the updated electoral roll on Tuesday, indicating a surge in voters from 79.51 lakh to 81.27 lakh compared to the previous year. The revised roll underscores heightened participation of both young individuals and women in the electoral process.

Deshmukh emphasized the need for political party representatives to ensure the transparent conduct of the General Elections in 2024.

A special summary revision of voter lists, involving a door-to-door survey campaign, was undertaken to update the electoral rolls for the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections in the state.

Official data reveals a significant increase of 1,75,599 new voters in the district.

Check the numbers here

The voter count has risen from 79.51 lakh to 81.27 lakh, witnessing a substantial boost in participation from youngsters and women. Among the newly added voters, women voters exceed 97,350, with 45,000 new voters in the 18-19 age group and 65,984 in the 20-29 age group. As of October 27, 2023, the sex ratio stood at 910, and in the final electoral roll of the district, it has increased to 915.

Compared to 2023, the number of male voters has increased by 78,049, transgender voters by 200, foreign voters by 57, and armed forces’ voters by seven. However, the number of disabled voters has decreased to 9,267, and voters above 80 years of age have decreased to 34,141.

In comparison to the draft list released on October 27, 2023, before the special, short revision program, there was an increase of 141,299 voters in the age group of 18 to 49 years, while the number of voters above 50 years of age decreased by 87,463.

The program, initiated on October 27, 2023, when the draft electoral rolls were published, continued until January 23, 2024, as per Shrikant Deshpande, the state chief electoral officer.