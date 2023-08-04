Housing Society Voter Registration Campaign: Over 20,000 New Voters Registered In Pune District's Drive |

In Pune district, 20 thousand new voters were successfully registered under the 'Housing Society Voter Registration Campaign' organized by the District Election Administration. The campaign aimed to achieve 100 percent registration of voters in housing institutions. An additional 13,000 voters applied for various changes, such as name deletion, correction of details, and polling station changes.

The campaign was launched on July 22 at Hinjewadi in the presence of State Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande and Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh. A voter registration camp was organized in total 1 thousand 138 housing societies in the district on July 22, 23, 29 and 30. Polling station level officials visited the housing societies and registered the voters and informed the citizens about the registration process.

A total of 20,289 new voters were registered in the 21 assembly constituencies of the district in the first phase, 13,526 and 6,763 in the second phase. Maximum of 1,496 voters were registered in Vadgaon Sheri Constituency. 2,523 voters submitted form 7 for name deletion, 9 thousand 915 voters form 8 for change of address and 882 voters filled Form 6B for Aadhaar connection. 22,406 applications were filled on July 22 and July 23 and 11,203 applications were filled on July 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh appealed that citizens should participate in the special correction program which will last till August 21. "Sample application form should be filled for various matters like voter registration, change in voter list details etc and members of housing societies should take the initiative for voter registration," he added.

