Pune District Resolves Over 83,000 Cases In Lok Adalat |

Pune district has once again proven its prowess in dispute resolution by resolving a staggering over 83 thousand cases.

Out of a total of 83,817 cases, including 33,359 pending and 50,458 cases pre-litigation stage cases from the district.

Lok Adalat follows an informal procedure, allowing parties involved to settle disputes outside the formal courtroom setting. The decisions or awards issued during Lok Adalat are considered final and non-appealable, ensuring swift resolution.

National Lok Adalat held on December 9

In the National Lok Adalat held on December 9, coordinated by the National Legal Services Authority in New Delhi, and the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority at the High Court Bombay, Pune District Legal Services Authority (PDSLA), guided by Principal District and Sessions Judge and PDSLA Chairman, KP Nandedkar, achieved significant success.

Sonal Patil, the Secretary of PDLSA, disclosed some statistics regarding the resolution of cases in Maharashtra. Among the top-performing districts, Pune stood out.

Meanwhile, the National Lok Adalat also saw the resolution of two cases concerning the dishonour of cheques, amounting to Rs. 1.42 crore and Rs. 3.86 crore. These cases, initiated in 2020 under the Negotiable Instrument Act by Beacon Trusteeship against Aditri Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd, were resolved on Saturday at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra. The resolution was facilitated by a panel led by Magistrate Mahesh Saraf and comprising advocate Sanjay Ashtekar.