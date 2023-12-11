Operation Muskaan: Pune Police Rescues 590 Missing Women & Children In November | File Photo

In a month-long drive throughout November, the Pune Police, under Operation Muskaan, successfully rescued 590 missing women and children across the city. This concerted effort, led by the Pune Police's Crime Branch and the local Muskaan team, aimed to tackle the urgent issue of missing individuals, with a particular focus on women and children. Despite this commendable success, 34 children remain unlocated, prompting the establishment of a specialised police unit dedicated to their pursuit.

Covering the jurisdiction of 32 police stations, Operation Muskaan emerged as a crucial initiative to trace missing women and children. Executed between November 1 and November 30, the campaign gained momentum under the guidance of Police Commissioner Reetesh Kumar.

The success of Operation Muskaan owes much to the dedicated teams deployed at all police station levels. These teams' concerted efforts were instrumental in tracing numerous missing individuals, with a crucial collaboration between the Muskaan team and the crime branch amplifying these efforts.

Local citizens, intellectuals, shopkeepers, and both small and large business owners actively contributed by providing crucial information, significantly aiding in the search operation. Systematic collection of data pertaining to missing and abducted children and women in the city facilitated a coordinated search operation conducted by the Muskaan team in tandem with the crime branch at local police stations.

Following the community's substantial support, the police officially declared Operation Muskaan a success upon locating 590 women, girls, and children in Pune. The Muskaan team now intensifies its efforts to resolve the remaining 34 cases involving abducted children, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pune Police to safeguarding the city's residents, especially its vulnerable population.