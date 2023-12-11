 Operation Muskaan: Pune Police Rescues 590 Missing Women & Children In November
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneOperation Muskaan: Pune Police Rescues 590 Missing Women & Children In November

Operation Muskaan: Pune Police Rescues 590 Missing Women & Children In November

Despite this commendable success, 34 children remain unlocated, prompting the establishment of a specialised police unit dedicated to their pursuit

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Operation Muskaan: Pune Police Rescues 590 Missing Women & Children In November | File Photo

In a month-long drive throughout November, the Pune Police, under Operation Muskaan, successfully rescued 590 missing women and children across the city. This concerted effort, led by the Pune Police's Crime Branch and the local Muskaan team, aimed to tackle the urgent issue of missing individuals, with a particular focus on women and children. Despite this commendable success, 34 children remain unlocated, prompting the establishment of a specialised police unit dedicated to their pursuit.

Covering the jurisdiction of 32 police stations, Operation Muskaan emerged as a crucial initiative to trace missing women and children. Executed between November 1 and November 30, the campaign gained momentum under the guidance of Police Commissioner Reetesh Kumar.

The success of Operation Muskaan owes much to the dedicated teams deployed at all police station levels. These teams' concerted efforts were instrumental in tracing numerous missing individuals, with a crucial collaboration between the Muskaan team and the crime branch amplifying these efforts.

Read Also
700 Shah Rukh Khan Fans In Pune Gear Up For 'Dunki' First-Day Celebrations
article-image

Local citizens, intellectuals, shopkeepers, and both small and large business owners actively contributed by providing crucial information, significantly aiding in the search operation. Systematic collection of data pertaining to missing and abducted children and women in the city facilitated a coordinated search operation conducted by the Muskaan team in tandem with the crime branch at local police stations.

Following the community's substantial support, the police officially declared Operation Muskaan a success upon locating 590 women, girls, and children in Pune. The Muskaan team now intensifies its efforts to resolve the remaining 34 cases involving abducted children, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pune Police to safeguarding the city's residents, especially its vulnerable population.

Read Also
Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP Mock BJP Over Sparse Turnout At Smriti Irani's Public Meeting
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Operation Muskaan: Pune Police Rescues 590 Missing Women & Children In November

Operation Muskaan: Pune Police Rescues 590 Missing Women & Children In November

10 Photos That Sum Up NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's Yuva Sangharsh Yatra

10 Photos That Sum Up NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's Yuva Sangharsh Yatra

Pune: Programme On Mental Health, Sex Education Draws Over 21 Schools

Pune: Programme On Mental Health, Sex Education Draws Over 21 Schools

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP Mock BJP Over Sparse Turnout At Smriti Irani's Public Meeting

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP Mock BJP Over Sparse Turnout At Smriti Irani's Public Meeting

VIDEO: Firefighters Avert Disaster As Historic Wooden Wada In Kasba Peth Engulfs In Flames

VIDEO: Firefighters Avert Disaster As Historic Wooden Wada In Kasba Peth Engulfs In Flames