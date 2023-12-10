 Urban95 Kids Festival: Wholesome Experience For Pune's Little Ones And Their Caregivers; Click Here For Details
With a focus on creating a secure and inclusive environment, the festival provides a unique space for young children and their caregivers to come together, play, learn, and foster stronger connections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is hosting the Urban95 Kids Festival (Balotsav), a special program. Tailored for children, parents, and caregivers, it will be held at Saras Baug, Pune. This event caters to the age group of 0 to 6 years, promising an engaging experience featuring games, storytelling, and various other activities.

With a focus on creating a secure and inclusive environment, the festival provides a unique space for young children and their caregivers to come together, play, learn, and foster stronger connections. Offering a diverse range of activities such as interactive workshops, storytelling sessions, music and dance performances, art and craft activities, and more, the festival goes beyond entertainment.

In addition to the fun-filled activities, the Urban95 Kids Festival serves as a knowledge-sharing platform for parents, caregivers, and early childhood professionals. Experts in the field of early childhood development will lead talks, seminars, and panel discussions, providing valuable insights into the latest research and trends in this area.

Part of the Urban 95 Cities for Children initiative by the Bernard van Leer Foundation, the festival is committed to enhancing the lives of young children in urban settings, with a specific focus on their first 1000 days of life.

