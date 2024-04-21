Pune District Political Landscape Charged Up: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, And More Leaders To Visit |

With every passing day, the political landscape in Pune district is getting charged up ahead of Lok Sabha Polls. The district has four parliamentary constituencies: Pune, Baramati, Shirur, and Mawal.

Currently abuzz with political activity across all parliamentary constituencies, it has several prominent candidates like Supriya Sule, Ravindra Dhangrkar, Amol Kolhe, Murlidhar Mohol, and more, actively campaigning in their respective areas. Additionally, political bigwigs from both BJP and Congress are set to campaign for the respective candidates.

This list of star campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.

With the voting for the Pune Lok Sabha seat scheduled for May 13, the political parties have decided to step up campaigning in Pune, Baramati, and Shirur constituencies.

Battle in Baramati

Meanwhile, Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has become the most prestigious poll battle across the country. It is gearing up for a unique political battle between the Pawar family members. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's daughter and three-time MP, Supriya Sule, will face Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar.

Pune district has the highest number of voters in Maharashtra. Within the district, there are three full Lok Sabha constituencies - Pune, Shirur, and Baramati, along with the half constituency of Maval, which is shared with Raigad district.

As per Rajesh Pande, vice-president, BJP Maharashtra, the list of star campaigners goes beyond Modi and Amit Shah. Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Gadkari will also visit, while Modi will conduct a rally on April 29 at SP College ground in Pune.

The clashes

In Pune, the electoral battle is shaping up between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol and Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar. Additionally, Vasant More of VBA and AIMIM's Anis Sundke are also in the race.

In Baramati, the contest is between Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Supriya Sule, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

In Shirur, the NCP (SCP) has nominated sitting MP and actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe, while the Ajit-led NCP has put forward the candidacy of Shivajirao Adhalrao.

In Maval, Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena will face off against Sanjog Waghere of Sena (UBT).