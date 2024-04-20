Pune: Hemant Rasane Seeks Relief For Property Owners Over 40% Exemption Issue |

Kasba Assembly Election Chief and former Standing Committee Chairman Hemant Rasane demanded relief for the property owners in Pune whose 40% property exemption was inadvertently removed in the GIS survey.

Hemant Rasane has taken a strong stance to address the pending issues of Kasba Assembly Constituency and the property holders of Pune city. Rasane also met Pune Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and presented various demands on this occasion.

In a major victory for Punekars, the scheme for a 40 per cent discount on property tax was reinstated in the city in March last year. Thus, the residents now get a 40% property tax discount for self-occupied properties in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits.

Many self-occupied residential property owners have faced confusion regarding their property tax bills, as the 40% concession for old residential properties was cancelled from 2018 based on the GIS survey. To continue availing the concession, owners must submit a PT-3 form.

Numerous self-occupied residential property owners have been puzzled by their property tax bills. The bills do not include the 40% concession, and arrears have been charged based on a survey conducted by a private agency for the civic body.