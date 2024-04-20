Pune: AAP Launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' Campaign; Reiterates Support To Ravindra Dhangekar

The Pune unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reiterated its support for Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls. The party held a workers' meeting at Patrakar Bhawan in Navi Peth on Friday to reaffirm its stance.

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar also attended the meeting and addressed the workers. Dhangekar will be up against two main contenders for the Pune Lok Sabha seat — BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol, Vasant More, fielded by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and nd Anis Sundke from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The party emphasised that it will take the 2024 Lok Sabha elections very seriously, despite not contesting this election in the Pune Lok Sabha seat. Being part of the INDIA Front, it will fully support Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

At this time, the AAP workers also decided to expose the alleged electoral bond scam through a door to door campaign.

The party also alleged that the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ahead of Lok Sabha elections is a strategy of the BJP to hinder his campaigning due to his increasing popularity. The local leaders of the party in Pune also expressed fear that if such events not curbed in time, democracy will disappear and dictatorship will emerge in the country.

The party stated that in the workers' meeting, "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" will be the approach, where they will go to people's doors and convince them to vote against the wrong policies of the government. The party also highlighted that caste rifts are being created to divert attention from rising inflation and unemployment.

'Rights of common people vs commercial interests'

"This Lok Sabha election is a battle between the rights of common people and the commercial interests of the powerful," noted the party.

"Today marks the beginning of our campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'. We are committed to going door to door, ensuring that every voice is heard, and every vote counts in support of the INDIA Front candidate Ravindra Dhangekar. We aim to secure a resounding victory," said Sudarshan Jagdale, City President, AAP.

"AAP workers are ready to secure Ravindra Dhangekar's victory in the Pune Lok Sabha. This meeting was convened with this objective in mind. We will mobilise a large-scale campaign across Pune to ensure success for the candidates of INDIA," added Amit Mhaske, President, Pune City AAP Yuva Aghadi.