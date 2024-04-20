Pune And Pimpri Chinchwad Wrap Up Fire Safety Week With Demonstrations And Honors

The Fire Safety Week, observed nationwide from April 14 to 20, concluded on Saturday at the Pune Fire Brigade Headquarters. The week was also observed by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Fire Department.

On this occasion, Pune's Chief Fire Officer, Devendra Potphode, honored various officers and firefighters for their excellent performance in the fire brigade.

Every year, fire brigades, fire departments, municipal corporations, industries, government offices, and others pay tribute to the 71 Firemen who died in the Bombay Port fire on April 14, 1944, on National Fire Service Day, followed by a week for fire safety. The theme for this year’s National Fire Service Day is "Ensure Fire Safety to contribute towards nation building".

To mark the occasion, officers and soldiers of the Pune Fire Brigade organized fire demonstrations and lectures at various locations in the city, including hospitals, malls, schools, colleges, tall buildings, and establishments. Citizens were instructed on fire safety protocols and emergency procedures.

Additionally, an exhibition at Saras Baug focused on public awareness about firefighting materials and procedures, receiving positive feedback from citizens.

At the closing ceremony, Chief Fire Officer of Pune Fire Brigade, Devendra Potphode, honored 23 officers and soldiers for their exemplary performance over the past year.

"I am proud of every officer and jawan in my force for their competent duty," expressed Potphode. Gajanan Pathrudkar, Station Duty Officer, moderated the program and delivered the vote of thanks.

Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade observes the week

Meanwhile, in Pimpri Chinchwad, throughout the week, various firefighting demonstrations and mock drills were organized to educate the public on how fires occur and what measures can be taken to prevent them. They were held at different locations, including schools in Rahatani, Pimple Saudagar, and Vallabh Nagar, as well as a mall in Wakad.

The demonstrations also showed how to prevent fires, protect oneself, and rescue trapped individuals, while highlighting the work of the firefighters.

At SNBP School in Rahatani, a drill was conducted where the fire department safely rescued an injured person from the third floor using a stretcher. They quickly put out the fire using water. About 400 students attended and were taught emergency response and how to use firefighting equipment by the school and fire brigade.

At GK Gurukul in Pimple Saudagar, a mock drill showed the importance of coordination during fires. Firefighters demonstrated firefighting equipment to around 300 students and staff. Principal Mayuri Mehta and administrator Prashant Naik also participated.