VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out At Phoenix Mall In Pune's Viman Nagar | Video Screengrab

A major fire broke out at Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar area on Friday afternoon.

The fire brigade has dispatched six fire tenders to the scene.

Reportedly, the incident took place at 3:15pm.

More details are awaited.