PHOTOS: Massive Fire Erupts At Paint Factory Near Khed Shivapur In Pune, Crores Worth Of Materials Destroyed

By: Aakash Singh | March 27, 2024
A massive fire erupted at a paint factory in Ranje village near Khed Shivapur, located approximately 25km from Pune city, on Wednesday
Promptly responding to the incident, personnel from the PMRDA fire brigade rushed to the scene
The fire brigade team acted swiftly to contain the fire, preventing its further spread and averting potential threats
Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities resulting from the blaze
According to a local resident, the fire has caused damage estimated at around ₹1 to 2 crore worth of material
The incident underscores the importance of efficient emergency response measures in mitigating the impact of such disasters on both property and lives
