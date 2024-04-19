DHFL-Yes Bank Case: Pune-Based Builder Seeks Medical Reassessment, Says Discharge Would Worsen Health Condition

Mumbai: Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosle, who is accused of money laundering related to the DHFL-Yes Bank case, has moved a plea for reassessment of his health by the doctors of JJ and St George’s Hospitals, who are presently treating him. The plea comes after the medical board, comprising the doctors of INS Asvini, opined that he doesn't require any further hospitalisation.

Bhosle pointed out that INS Asvini does not dispute the authenticity of the St George's Hospital's report, which shows that he requires medical attention. He said that he is not satisfied by the findings and that it has not considered severe ailments from which he suffers. He claimed that the medical opinion does not consider his entire medical history. Had it been noted, it would have shown that his condition has only worsened and that the hospital in prison is not equipped to treat him. He pleaded that he should be kept under observation at the hospital where he is being currently treated.

He claimed that regular OPD visits may worsen his condition and disrupt the regular line of treatment. “Doctors at St George's Hospital are regularly treating the applicant. Their suggestion regarding the course of treatments and need for hospitalisation ought to be considered and given precedence,” reads the plea. The court has now asked the CBI to file its reply.