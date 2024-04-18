DHFL-Yes Bank Case: Builder Avinash Bhosale Doesn’t Require Further Hospitalisation, Says Medical Board

Avinash Bhosale | File Photo

Mumbai: The medical board constituted by INHS Asvini has opined that builder Avinash Bhosale does not require any further hospitalisation. The CBI has claimed that Bhosle has remained admitted in St George’s Hospital under one pretext or another since September 26, 2022.

The board headed by the senior surgeon of the hospital along with seven other doctors had examined Bhosale after March 19 and submitted its report in a sealed envelope earlier this month. The copy of the report has been handed over to the prosecution as well as the defence lawyers and the court has asked the parties to take note of it for further action.

As per the report, Bhosale does not require any further hospitalisation but can be treated in general OPD. The report also claimed that when the doctors recommended him for certain tests, Bhosale showed unwillingness and thus the final report was sent to court.

The board was constituted as per the order passed by the special judge hearing the DHFL-Yes Bank case on the plea of the CBI. The agency had pleaded the court for constitution of the board under third independent agency.

The agency had claimed that Bhosale was arrested for his role in money laundering in the said deal on May 26, 2022. On October 15, 2022, Bhosale was referred to St George’s Hospital wherein he was admitted. He was discharged only on January 28, 2023, that too after the intervention of the court.

Again on March 31, 2023, Bhosale was taken to hospital suspecting a case of Covid-19 or viral influenza. It was contended that said referral and admission was without permission of the court. The CBI claimed that Bhosale continued to stay in hospital.

Later, the CBI moved a plea for constitution of a medical board of doctors from JJ Hospital or St George’s Hospital. Thus a board of four doctors from St George’s was constituted on November 20, 2023, which submitted its report on November 21, 2023.