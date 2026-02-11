 Pune District Administration Seeks Single-Window System At Police Stations For SC/ST, Senior Citizens
Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Vishal Londhe reviewed the progress of various schemes and the work of different committees set up for grievance redressal and welfare support

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Pune District Administration Seeks Single-Window System At Police Stations For SC/ST, Senior Citizens

The district administration has taken new steps to improve welfare services for vulnerable groups in Pune. Key issues related to third gender persons, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), sanitation workers, and sugarcane labourers were discussed at a meeting held at the District Collector’s Office on Tuesday.

The meeting was held with the approval of District Collector Jitendra Dudi. Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Vishal Londhe reviewed the progress of various schemes and the work of different committees set up for grievance redressal and welfare support.

Londhe requested the police department to start a single-window system at all police stations to help resolve complaints of third gender persons, senior citizens, and SC/ST citizens quickly. Londhe suggested appointing separate staff for this work so that complaints can be handled without delay.

Officials also reviewed cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Instructions were given to ensure that victims get justice on time and that pending cases are cleared faster.

Sugar factories were told to work with gram sevaks to provide identity cards to sugarcane workers. They were also asked to organise health camps and ensure that workers receive regular food supplies. Factories must appoint a representative to submit details of deceased workers so that their families can receive compensation. Officials were also asked to ensure that factory vehicles are registered on the M-Parivahan app.

The meeting also discussed setting up special help desks for senior citizens, speeding up job appointments for heirs of sanitation workers, and organising camps to issue identity cards to third gender persons. Senior officials from various departments and sugar factories were present at the meeting.

