Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Prostitution Racket At Alandi Hotel; 17 Women Rescued

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered a case against eight people after uncovering an alleged prostitution racket operating from a hotel in the Alandi area. Six people, including hotel staff and associates, have been arrested, while two others are currently absconding. A total of 17 women have been rescued in this operation.

The case was registered at Dighi Police Station (under Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). The action was taken at around 2 pm on Tuesday at Hotel Sai Palace near Dehu Phata on the Alandi–Charholi Road. The case was registered late at night on Tuesday.

Police constable Mahesh Bharat Lade (28) reported the matter to the Dighi Police Station. Police have detained Krishna Suresh Patil (35) and Raj Mohan Shetty (52), both managers of the hotel. Sanjay Amin Bawri (25), Sabir Aktar Ali (31), Bharat Dattajay Birajdar (27) and Vikram Hira Vadh (32) have been arrested too.

Police also named hotel operator Padmalochan Das, alias Kalu Sheth, and hotel owner Gadhve as wanted accused, but they are currently absconding. All of them have been booked under the BNS sections 143(3) and 3(5) along with Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

According to police reports, Dighi Police received a tip-off of an illegal prostitution business ongoing in the Sal Palace Hotel. They raided the hotel, and during the action at the hotel premises, the accused were found allegedly luring women with monetary inducements and forcing them into prostitution for financial gain. Police said a total of 17 women were identified as victims in the case.

Investigators said accused Bharat Birajdar and Vikram Vadh were allegedly caught soliciting customers in exchange for money. During the operation, police seized material evidence worth Rs 51,070. Further investigation is being carried out by Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Patil, who is also the in charge of Dighi Police Station. He said that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

Obscene Gestures in Public: Case Filed Against Two Women

In a separate incident, a case has been registered against two women for making obscene gestures in public and causing obstruction to passersby in the Somatane Phata area on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway. The action was taken on Tuesday evening.

The accused have been identified as Lata Babu Daudkar (43, Lohgaon Road) and Lata Siddheshwar Suryawanshi (41, Vadgaon Maval). Police Constable Uday Kumar Balasaheb Bhosale (40) has reported this matter to the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station.

According to the information provided by the police, the accused women were making obscene gestures at citizens passing by on the road and soliciting them for prostitution. The Talegaon Dabhade Police are currently investigating the matter.