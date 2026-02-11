Pune Traffic Police Book 1,454 For Triple Seat Riding; ₹16 Lakh Fine Collected | Sourced

The Pune City Traffic Police conducted a special enforcement drive against triple seat riding across the city, acting on the orders of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil.

According to the police, during the special campaign, strict action was taken on major roads, junctions, and traffic congestion points across Pune city.

As part of the drive, a total of 1,454 triple seat violations were detected and action was taken in a single day. Additionally, 2,144 challans were settled on the spot. A total fine amount of Rs 16,18,400 was collected and deposited with the government. Additionally, 5,921 challans were issued during the operation.

The campaign was conducted in coordination with officers and personnel of 30 traffic divisions and 44 police stations under the Pune City Traffic Department.

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, highlighted that riding triple seat on a two-wheeler is a punishable offence under the law. Such violations significantly increase the risk of accidents and pose a serious threat to the lives of riders as well as other road users. He urged citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and practice safe and disciplined driving. Similar special drives will continue in the future to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce road accidents in Pune city.

Read Also Pune Braces For Early Summer As IMD Warns Temperatures May Touch 36°C Across State

Recently, the police requested citizens to participate and send photos and videos of traffic violators through the PTP app. The individual who sends the most photos and videos will be awarded Rs 50,000.

So far, through the app, 1.80 lakh offences have been received. Based on these violations, police have successfully issued challans to 1.16 lakh violators.