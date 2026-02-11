Maharashtra Class 12 Exam Malpractice Caught On Drone Camera On First Day Of HSC Exams In Beed; Video Goes Viral | WATCH | Sourced

Beed: On the first day of the class 12 examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, an incident of malpractice was reported in Beed district, where some persons were allegedly caught providing copies to examinees.

The incident, which occurred during the English paper on Tuesday, was captured on a drone camera. The administration has sought clarification from the concerned centre head, considering the seriousness of the matter.

The class 12 examination began at 103 centres across the district. Examinees reported to their centres half an hour before the examination. This year, all examination halls have been brought under CCTV surveillance. A control room has also been set up for sensitive centres, and monitoring is being carried out through drone cameras.

At Balbhim College, an attempt was allegedly made to provide copies by jumping over the security wall of the college. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. At Millia College, the crowd was warned by police personnel.

A similar situation was reported at KSK College, where the crowd was dispersed. Authorities said that in some rural areas, too, attempts were made to provide copies to examinees.

The specific incident at Arts and Science College in Chausala involved persons allegedly supplying copies from an open ground behind the college. The administration has sought clarification from the centre director and directed him to report to Beed.

Flying squads have been constituted to monitor examination centres in various talukas. The squads include Education Officer Priyarani Patil, Dr Kiran Kunwar, Dr Anil Murkute, Pramod Sontakke, Vipul Bhagwat and Anjum Syed, among other officers.

District Collector Vivek Johnson visited Balbhim College, Millia College, Champawati College, Bankatswami College and other centres to inspect whether CCTV cameras were functioning properly.