 Maharashtra Class 12 Exam Malpractice Caught On Drone Camera On First Day Of HSC Exams In Beed; Video Goes Viral | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Class 12 Exam Malpractice Caught On Drone Camera On First Day Of HSC Exams In Beed; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Maharashtra Class 12 Exam Malpractice Caught On Drone Camera On First Day Of HSC Exams In Beed; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The incident, which occurred during the English paper on Tuesday, was captured on a drone camera. The administration has sought clarification from the concerned centre head, considering the seriousness of the matter

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Class 12 Exam Malpractice Caught On Drone Camera On First Day Of HSC Exams In Beed; Video Goes Viral | WATCH | Sourced

Beed: On the first day of the class 12 examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, an incident of malpractice was reported in Beed district, where some persons were allegedly caught providing copies to examinees.

Watch Video:

The incident, which occurred during the English paper on Tuesday, was captured on a drone camera. The administration has sought clarification from the concerned centre head, considering the seriousness of the matter.

The class 12 examination began at 103 centres across the district. Examinees reported to their centres half an hour before the examination. This year, all examination halls have been brought under CCTV surveillance. A control room has also been set up for sensitive centres, and monitoring is being carried out through drone cameras.

FPJ Shorts
Inside Droupadi Murmu's Presidential Banquet's Gala Dinner Menu Inspired By 5 Coastal States For Seychelles President
Inside Droupadi Murmu's Presidential Banquet's Gala Dinner Menu Inspired By 5 Coastal States For Seychelles President
93% Of Travellers Link In-Flight Comfort To Post-Landing Well-being, 60% Flyers Willing To Pay Extra For Comfort : Air India Survey
93% Of Travellers Link In-Flight Comfort To Post-Landing Well-being, 60% Flyers Willing To Pay Extra For Comfort : Air India Survey
Who Is Pappu Devi? Pushkar Fair Fame 'Tigress-Eyed' Woman Is Going Viral Again After 20 Years; Know Why
Who Is Pappu Devi? Pushkar Fair Fame 'Tigress-Eyed' Woman Is Going Viral Again After 20 Years; Know Why
25 Years After Kutch Quake, CSMVS Honours Artisans Who Stitched Their Lives Back Together
25 Years After Kutch Quake, CSMVS Honours Artisans Who Stitched Their Lives Back Together

At Balbhim College, an attempt was allegedly made to provide copies by jumping over the security wall of the college. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. At Millia College, the crowd was warned by police personnel.

A similar situation was reported at KSK College, where the crowd was dispersed. Authorities said that in some rural areas, too, attempts were made to provide copies to examinees.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: 23-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Chikhali After Phone Argument With Wife In...
article-image

The specific incident at Arts and Science College in Chausala involved persons allegedly supplying copies from an open ground behind the college. The administration has sought clarification from the centre director and directed him to report to Beed.

Flying squads have been constituted to monitor examination centres in various talukas. The squads include Education Officer Priyarani Patil, Dr Kiran Kunwar, Dr Anil Murkute, Pramod Sontakke, Vipul Bhagwat and Anjum Syed, among other officers.

District Collector Vivek Johnson visited Balbhim College, Millia College, Champawati College, Bankatswami College and other centres to inspect whether CCTV cameras were functioning properly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Class 12 Exam Malpractice Caught On Drone Camera On First Day Of HSC Exams In Beed;...
Maharashtra Class 12 Exam Malpractice Caught On Drone Camera On First Day Of HSC Exams In Beed;...
Nanded Gets First BJP Mayor As Kavita Muley Elected NWCMC Mayor
Nanded Gets First BJP Mayor As Kavita Muley Elected NWCMC Mayor
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Prostitution Racket At Alandi Hotel; 17 Women Rescued
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Prostitution Racket At Alandi Hotel; 17 Women Rescued
Pune Police Conduct Midnight Combing Operation In Budhwar Peth; 2 Bangladeshi Women Detained - All...
Pune Police Conduct Midnight Combing Operation In Budhwar Peth; 2 Bangladeshi Women Detained - All...
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Budget 2026-27 To Prioritise Water Supply, Health & Medical Facilities Amid...
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Budget 2026-27 To Prioritise Water Supply, Health & Medical Facilities Amid...