Pune Braces For Early Summer As IMD Warns Temperatures May Touch 36°C Across State | Sourced

Pune: Pune and large parts of Maharashtra are set to experience early summer conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a sharp rise in temperatures over the next few days. With no significant rainfall expected, hot winds and rising daytime heat are likely to cause discomfort, particularly during afternoon hours. Although a few regions may still feel slightly cool in the mornings, the relief is expected to be brief as winter conditions rapidly fade by mid-February.

According to the IMD, February 11 is likely to bring dry and hot weather across the state. Day temperatures are forecast to range between 30°C and 36°C, while night temperatures may remain between 17°C and 25°C. The absence of cloud cover and rainfall is expected to allow the heat to intensify steadily across most districts.

In Western Maharashtra, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur, daytime temperatures will rise steadily. Maximum readings are expected between 32°C and 35°C, while minimum temperatures may range from 18°C to 22°C. Pune is likely to touch around 33–34°C, and Solapur could reach 35°C. Dry conditions may increase dust levels, and farmers have been advised to manage irrigation carefully for standing rabi crops.

North Maharashtra, covering Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar, will also see warmer afternoons, with maximum temperatures between 31°C and 34°C and minimum temperatures from 17°C to 20°C. Hot winds are expected during the day, though mornings may still feel relatively mild.

In Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Nanded, dry and intense heat is expected to dominate. Day temperatures may climb between 33°C and 36°C, while night temperatures could remain between 18°C and 21°C, raising concerns over heat stress and water availability for agriculture.

Vidarbha is likely to remain the hottest region in the state, with Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Buldhana recording the highest temperatures. Maximum readings are forecast between 33°C and 36°C, while minimum temperatures may range from 18°C to 22°C. In cities like Amravati and Akola, the mercury could cross 35°C, making afternoons particularly harsh.