Nanded Gets First BJP Mayor As Kavita Muley Elected NWCMC Mayor

Nanded: The Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) got its first mayor from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, with Kavita Santosh Muley elected to the post. Deepak Singh Rawat has been elected Deputy Mayor.

The election process to elect the mayor and deputy mayor was conducted on Tuesday during a special meeting chaired by District Collector Rahul Kardile. Voting was held by a show of hands.

The voting went in favour of BJP’s Muley as mayor and Rawat as deputy mayor. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and one independent corporator voted in support of the BJP, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remained neutral.

The Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) alliance and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had also fielded candidates for both posts.

In the 79-member House, the BJP has 45 corporators, Congress–VBA 14, AIMIM 13, Shiv Sena (Shinde) four, NCP (AP) two and one Independent.

Although the BJP enjoyed a clear majority, the election was held as other parties had fielded candidates. The Muley and Rawat secured 50 votes, while the Congress–VBA alliance received 15 and AIMIM 14. Two NCP corporators remained neutral.

The newly elected mayor and deputy mayor took charge in the presence of MPs Ashok Chavan and Ajit Gopchade.