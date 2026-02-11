Pune Police Conduct Midnight Combing Operation In Budhwar Peth; 2 Bangladeshi Women Detained - All You Need To Know | Video Screengrab

In a bid to curb illegal activities, Pune Police conducted a large-scale combing operation in the red-light area of Budhwar Peth on Wednesday. The operation, which lasted from 12 am to 3 am, involved searches of more than 50 houses. Strict barricading was imposed on all major roads in the locality, and heavy police deployment was seen in every lane during the drive.

According to the information received, the action comes in the wake of a recent controversy involving an alleged Bangladeshi woman residing illegally in the red-light area. A woman police constable from Faraskhana Police Station was suspended for allegedly failing to take action in the matter. She has been accused of not informing senior officials and of being involved in financial dealings related to the case. Following this incident, senior officers ordered immediate and stringent action to prevent such lapses and illegal activities.

The operation saw participation from local police along with multiple teams from the Crime Branch. Women police personnel conducted detailed questioning of women in suspected brothels, while some individuals who had allegedly visited the area for prostitution were detained for inquiry.

Police are also investigating possible drug use, forced involvement of minor girls in prostitution, and the illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals in the area. Further inquiries are underway, officials said.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police, said a dedicated team of senior officials from the Crime Branch and the local police station was deployed for the inspection. Action was taken against illegal Bangladeshi women who had entered the area and against minors allegedly forced into prostitution.

During the raid, more than 700 people were inspected. During the inspection, two Bangladeshi women illegally residing in the area were detained, and several female minors were identified. Additionally, from one of the detained men, identified as Rameshwar Virajdar from Latur, police seized 7 grams of hashish and two injections related to illegal narcotics. In this regard, a case has been registered at Faraskhana Police Station under the NDPS Act.

The source of the minors and where they were brought for prostitution is part of the ongoing investigation, the officer added.

Bangladeshis Deported From Pune

According to Pune Police data, 16 Bangladeshi women were detained and deported in 2025. Meanwhile, in 2026, nine women and one man have been detained so far, and the process of deportation is underway.