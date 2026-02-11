MSRTC Bus Driver Brutally Assaulted On Pune–Solapur Highway Near Daund, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Pune: MSRTC Bus Driver Brutally Assaulted On Pune–Solapur Highway, Video Goes Viral | WATCH | Sourced

Pune: A disturbing video of an assault on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver has surfaced and has gone viral. The attack took place on the Pune–Solapur highway on Monday afternoon (9th February). In the video, it can be seen that four to five unidentified individuals allegedly forced an MSRTC bus to stop. They then dragged the driver out and assaulted him violently.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The injured driver, identified as Atul Bhosale from the Solapur depot, sustained serious head injuries. Passengers acted swiftly as they called for an ambulance and shifted him to the government hospital in Daund Tehsil.

Due to his critical condition, Bhosale was initially unable to give a statement. Pune Rural Police said that this resulted in a delay in registering a case.

After regaining consciousness on Tuesday, Bhosale informed the police. A case was registered at the Ravangaon Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force). A passenger had recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone, and the footage later reached transport officials.

This has prompted immediate action against the assailants. The Solapur depot manager subsequently arrived in Daund and lodged an official complaint.

Police are currently working to identify the attackers using the vehicle’s registration details. Preliminary inputs suggest the suspects may be from the Daund tehsil itself. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among MSRTC employees.

Maharashtra ST Employees’ Association regional secretary Prashant Gaikwad warned of protests if the accused are not arrested promptly. He reiterated demands for stricter measures to ensure the safety of public transport staff.