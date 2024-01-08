 Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Emphasises Government's Commitment To Cultural Enrichment At 100th Marathi Natya Sammelan Conclusion
Aakash Singh
Monday, January 08, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at the conclusion of the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan, emphasized the government's commitment to enriching society by preserving cultural heritage.

Speaking at the Morya Gosavi Sports Complex in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Fadnavis highlighted the importance of various forms of theatre, from amateur to folk art, in entertaining audiences. He announced plans to develop schemes to support folk art, acknowledged actor Vikram Gokhale's contribution of 2 acres of land for elderly artists and assured all the support for the project.

Fadnavis praised theater artists for their role in maintaining societal sensitivity and expressed confidence that Marathi drama would gain global recognition.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar underscored the government's efforts to enhance cultural glory by building 75 theaters and modernising 52 local self-government theatres. He emphasised the endless joy that theater brings to families and urged people to support the theater movement.

Patel stresses importance of teaching drama and music to school students

Dr Jabbar Patel discussed the historical support for the cultural sector from Maharashtra's leaders and stressed the importance of teaching drama and music to school students.

Prof. Milind Joshi highlighted the complementary roles of Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad and Natya Parishad, emphasising the need to cultivate an artistic mindset. Natya Parishad President Prashant Damle thanked the government for reducing electricity charges for theaters.

The event included felicitations for contributors to Pimpri Chinchwad city's cultural glory, and Cultural Affairs Minister Mungantiwar released the tenth volume of 'Adhunik Maharashtrachi Jadan Ghadan - Natya Kosh.' The program, attended by MLA Uma Khapre, Mahesh Landge, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, witnessed a large turnout of Natya Parishad trustees, theater artists, and enthusiasts.

