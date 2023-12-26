 Pune: Sixth Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Set To Showcase Cinematic Excellence
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Sixth Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Set To Showcase Cinematic Excellence

Pune: Sixth Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Set To Showcase Cinematic Excellence

Scheduled for December 27 and 28, this year's festival promises a showcase of compelling cinematic creations.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Sixth Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Set To Showcase Cinematic Excellence |

The prestigious Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival, organised collaboratively by the Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Committee and BARTI (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Training Institute), is set to mark its sixth consecutive year.

Scheduled for December 27 and 28, this year's festival promises a showcase of compelling cinematic creations. The event pays homage to Annabhau Sathe, celebrating his significant contributions to the cultural landscape. Renowned figures from the cultural, film, and theater domains have graced this festival in previous editions.

At 10 am on December 27, the festival will be inaugurated by director and producer Gargi Kulkarni, with notable actors like Tanaji Galgunde from the acclaimed film "Sairat" gracing the occasion. The award ceremony, featuring honours from various dignitaries, is slated for December 28.

The festival will unfold at TheBox Theater, located opposite SNDT College on Karve Road, Pune.

Film fest organizers Ritesh Randhir, Vishal Dhurdhavle, Suraj Ramteke, Praveen Bhange, and Snehal Chavhan have invited Punekars to attend the event.

Read Also
Pune: Deepak Kesarkar Urges Immediate Halt To Indrayani River Pollution, Stresses Robust Sewage...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Development Projects, Urges Swift Action On Water Supply And Infrastructure...

Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Development Projects, Urges Swift Action On Water Supply And Infrastructure...

Pune: Sixth Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Set To Showcase Cinematic Excellence

Pune: Sixth Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Set To Showcase Cinematic Excellence

Wagholikars Issue Legal Notice To PMC, Seeking Property Tax Cancellation Over Unmet Civic Services -...

Wagholikars Issue Legal Notice To PMC, Seeking Property Tax Cancellation Over Unmet Civic Services -...

National Children's Science Exhibition In Pune: 172 Teams, 207 Stalls On 'Technology And Toys';...

National Children's Science Exhibition In Pune: 172 Teams, 207 Stalls On 'Technology And Toys';...

Pune Metro's New Year Gift: Extended Service Hours And Increased Frequencies Starting January 1,...

Pune Metro's New Year Gift: Extended Service Hours And Increased Frequencies Starting January 1,...