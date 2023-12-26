Pune: Sixth Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Set To Showcase Cinematic Excellence |

The prestigious Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival, organised collaboratively by the Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Committee and BARTI (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Training Institute), is set to mark its sixth consecutive year.

Scheduled for December 27 and 28, this year's festival promises a showcase of compelling cinematic creations. The event pays homage to Annabhau Sathe, celebrating his significant contributions to the cultural landscape. Renowned figures from the cultural, film, and theater domains have graced this festival in previous editions.

At 10 am on December 27, the festival will be inaugurated by director and producer Gargi Kulkarni, with notable actors like Tanaji Galgunde from the acclaimed film "Sairat" gracing the occasion. The award ceremony, featuring honours from various dignitaries, is slated for December 28.

The festival will unfold at TheBox Theater, located opposite SNDT College on Karve Road, Pune.

Film fest organizers Ritesh Randhir, Vishal Dhurdhavle, Suraj Ramteke, Praveen Bhange, and Snehal Chavhan have invited Punekars to attend the event.