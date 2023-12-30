Pune: Suryadatta's Sanjay Chordiya Conferred With International Atal Award 2023 | Sourced

Professor Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President and Chairman of Suryadatta Education Foundation, was honoured with the 'International Atal Award 2023' for his outstanding contributions to Education & Social Service on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

The award ceremony took place in New Delhi on December 25, and Dr Mahendra Munjapara, Minister of State for AYUSH and Minister of State for Woman and Child Development, along with Shyam Jaju, the former national vice president of BJP, and Aparna Singh, the National President of the Atal Foundation, presented the award.

Celebrating Vajpayee’s legacy, the Atal Foundation and the Prime Minister’s Museum organised the Atal Gaurav Samman for the third time, introducing the inaugural International Atal Award. Out of numerous applications received from across the country, 35 individuals received the Atal Gaurav Awards, while 15 candidates from different countries were chosen for the International Atal Award.

Aparna Singh, National President of the Atal Foundation, expressed, "Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy is a guiding light for our nation. Through the International Atal Awards 2023, we are committed to highlighting his enduring spirit on the global stage. Atal ji's principles and vision transcend boundaries, and through this prestigious programme, we are uniting people from around the world to celebrate his remarkable contributions to humanity."

During the event, Munjapara emphasised a vision to become a global leader by 2047, inspired by Vajpayee, praising the Atal Foundation for its commendable efforts. Jaju also acknowledged the foundation's work, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative leadership.