Pune: 9 Hotspots To Welcome New Year With A Bang

By: Aakash Singh | December 29, 2023
Experience the ultimate New Year's bash at The Tenth Floor on Baner Road with Revibe 3.0! Groove to DJ beats, savour unlimited food and drinks, and revel in live dhol performances amidst an electrifying atmosphere
Step into luxury at the extravagant New Year’s Eve 2024 celebration, taking place at BallR in Kalyani Nagar. Experience aerial acts, a lavish ambiance, unlimited gourmet delights, outdoor seating, and top-notch soundscapes
Celebrate New Year's in style at The Cult in Magarpatta with the Red Carpet New Year’s Bash featuring DJ HRJ. Enjoy the chic ambiance and the prime location while indulging in specially curated food and drinks, dancing to sensational music all night long
Savour a magical New Year’s Eve at Mayfield Eva Garden in Kharadi. Immerse yourself in an open-air extravaganza featuring breathtaking fireworks, exclusive VIP sections, and an unforgettable atmosphere that promises to make your celebration truly memorable
Immerse yourself in a night filled with celebrity DJs spinning your favourite tunes while indulging in unlimited food and beverages at the Pune New Year Carnival 2024, hosted at the House of Medici at The Westin in Koregaon Park
Camping by the Pawna Lake is the perfect plan for your 31st party in Pune! Enjoy a fantastic evening with a barbecue, watching the mesmerising sunset, indulging in a delicious dinner, gathering around a cozy campfire, and celebrating the New Year in style
The Final Hour 2024 celebration at Meadows Lawns in The Orchid, Balewadi, promises to be among the most coveted New Year's parties in the city. Revel in unlimited beverages and delectable food while the DJs spin your favourite tunes
Step into the New Year at Carmine, Radisson Blu Hotel in Kharadi, with their Sparkle into 2024 party. Indulge in global cuisine, live music, and a lot more to make your New Year celebration a memorable one
Get ready to groove to the chart-topping beats as Jaz Dhami headlines the NYE extravaganza at Hyatt Regency, Viman Nagar. This marks his debut performance in the city, promising an unforgettable night of music and celebration
