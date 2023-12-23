Top 8 Bakeries In Pune For Christmas & New Year's Cakes

By: Aakash Singh | December 23, 2023

When in Pune, Marz-o-Rin is an absolute must-visit. Their array of delicious fruit cakes and plum cakes are simply irresistible

Facebook/Marzorin

Kayani Bakery needs no introduction. Renowned for its delectable mawa cakes and irresistible Shrewsbury biscuits, it's a haven for indulgence

Instagram/srilachatterjee

Frosted cakes, loaf cakes, and mousse cakes at the French Window in Koregaon Park are an absolute must-try

Instagram/thefrenchwindowpatisserie

Imperial Bakery is renowned for its rich plum cakes, boasting the sweet essence of plum and authentic Christmas flavours

Instagram/justpunethings

At Viman Nagar, Royal Baking Co. is a delightful small dessert café offering delectable pastries and cakes that are worth indulging in

Instagram/royalbakingcompany

The Boozy Christmas Cake at Good Butter in Balewadi is an absolute must-try, packed with cranberries, prunes, raisins, and candied orange peel

Instagram/thegoodbutter.in

Richie's Cake Shop offers a delightful Christmas Plum Cake packed with sultanas, cashews, and almonds, creating an incredibly delicious treat

Instagram/richiescakeshop08

During the holidays, La Bouchée d'Or shines with their traditional French pastries, including a wide range of treats like pastries, tarts, macarons, cookies, and cakes

Instagram/laboucheedor

Thanks For Reading!

