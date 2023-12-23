 Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Instructs Officials To Commence Swargate-Katraj Metro Work Soon; Watch Video
Ajit Pawar was speaking at a meeting with Industries Minister Uday Samant, Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre, Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, and others

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed officials on Saturday to expedite the commencement of work on the Swargate-Katraj metro line. Assuring immediate state government funding upon Centre's approval, Pawar highlighted the impending initiation of the project.

Pawar was speaking at a meeting with Industries Minister Uday Samant, Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre, Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Chavan, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane and others.

Pawar emphasised, "We'll pursue essential approvals for the Swargate to Katraj metro line at the central government level. Stations along this route must have modern facilities. Additionally, exploring the extension of the metro line from Ramwadi to Pune Airport should be considered."

During the recent winter session of the state legislature, Samant affirmed the government's commitment to endorse the Swargate-Katraj metro proposal, intending to forward it to the Centre for approval.

Once approved and operational, this much-awaited project will serve localities including Padmavati, Gultekdi, Market Yard, Dhankawdi, Bibvewadi, Balajinagar, Sainathnagar, Katraj, and Ambegaon.

Additionally, discussions on alleviating traffic congestion on Nagar Road took place during the meeting. Pawar urged officials to accelerate road and bridge construction to ease traffic issues.

Samant also instructed immediate pothole repairs on city roads, emphasizing proactive measures to mitigate traffic congestion.

