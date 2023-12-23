Pune: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Assures ₹100 Crore Funding For Bhide Wada National Memorial; Watch Video | Sourced

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made a visit to the Bhide Wada national memorial site on Saturday morning, affirming a commitment of ₹100 crore for its construction. During his visit, Pawar emphasised the importance of expert consultation to maximize the memorial's potential within the limited space available. The objective is to create a monument that commemorates the pioneering work of Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule, he said.

In detailing the vision, Pawar highlighted the intention to marry historical aesthetics with modern functionality. He envisioned an ancient-looking exterior while ensuring state-of-the-art facilities within for both students and staff. Discussions also revolved around optimising the surrounding space for a parking lot, considering visitors' convenience.

Later, Pawar also held a meeting with Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Chavan, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane and others.

During the meeting, Pawar emphasised the need to carefully evaluate different plans to choose the most suitable option for the memorial. He advocated for integrating a state-of-the-art training facility for girls within the memorial premises.

Bhujbal echoed similar sentiments, advocating for the establishment of a modern girls' school equipped with necessary facilities for competitive exam preparation. He proposed the formation of a committee comprising proficient teachers in Marathi and English to oversee the quality of education provided at the site.

Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said it has finalised three designs for the national monument at Bhide Wada. According to the PMC's plans, the memorial will encompass a two-storey building spreading over 6,212 sqft and feature a statue of Savitribai Phule. The blueprint includes seven rooms, including a replicated classroom environment aimed at immersing visitors in the era when the Phules established the first women's school. Additionally, the monument is set to house a library, reading room, and headmaster’s office, providing a comprehensive and educational experience.