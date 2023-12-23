Christmas Bonanza: Children Enjoy Free Entry At Pune's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park | File Photo

In a festive Christmas gesture, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, Pune, is offering complimentary entry to children up to 8 years old from December 23 to 31. This initiative by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) aims to entice both locals and tourists to experience the zoo's rich variety of animals, birds, and reptiles.

With the holiday season in full swing, the park is poised to be a bustling spot for families seeking an adventure amidst the lush greenery and fascinating wildlife.

An official at the zoo, speaking to the Free Press Journal, confirmed the free entry offer for children. However, he emphasised that this offer is exclusively available for online ticket bookings; walk-in entries will incur charges for children.

The zoo recently introduced an online ticket booking system, inaugurated last month in the presence of PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane. Interested visitors can conveniently access the PMC’s official website to secure their tickets for an enriching zoo experience.

The initiative comes as a boon, especially during weekends and public holidays when the zoo witnesses an average footfall of 8,000 visitors. Previously, long queues were a common sight, with wait times stretching up to 30 minutes, causing delays in ticket issuance. The online booking system aims to streamline this process, enhancing the overall visitor experience at the zoo.