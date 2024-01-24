Pune: Day After Assualt By Right-Wing Mob, 7 Students Of FTII Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments Over 'Remember Babri' Poster |

A day after right-wing activists entered the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus and allegedly assaulted students over a banner condemning the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid, Pune Police has booked seven members of the students' organisation.

The complaint alleges that the student union office-bearers, by displaying the board, have disrupted religious harmony and are likely to disturb social unity. The complaint also alleged that the banner was displayed with an intent to hurt her sentiments of Hindu religion.

Senior Police Inspector Bipin Hasbanis of the Deccan Police Station is overseeing the investigation.

The individuals booked in this case by Deccan Police are Sayantan Charan Chakraborty, Nathan Chakrapadhyay, Manakalan Chakraborty, Trisha Bandana Manna, Madhurima Maganka Maiti, Mankap Selon Nokwoham, and Ritagniki Debarti Bhattacharya.

Booked under 2 IPC sections

These members have been booked under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) along with Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code.

Rituja Atul Mane, a resident of Kothrud, filed a complaint at the Deccan Police Station. Mane, the woman president of the Samast Hindu Bandhav Social Organisation, lodged the complaint.

On Tuesday afternoon, information was received that a board with the content 'Remember Babri Death of Constitution' had been displayed on the premises of FTII. Subsequently, Mane informed the president of the organization, Ravindra Padwal, and other members.

The FTII Students Association (FSA) claimed that its president Mankap Nokwoham was among those who were attacked.

'Remember Babri, Death of Constitution'

The banner with the words "Remember Babri, Death of Constitution" had been put up by the FSA on the campus on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Gill.

The incident at the country's premier film institute took place a day after the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol took place in Ayodhya.

According to police, some 12 to 15 unidentified persons allegedly barged into the campus by overpowering security personnel around noon on Tuesday, assaulted students while shouting slogans, and tore up the banner and burnt it.