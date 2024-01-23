VIDEO: Pune Mutton Shop Owner Attacks Youths With Koyta, Police And Onlookers Intervene, Officer Injured |

In the Narhe area of Sinhagad Road, an unsettling incident unfolded when an individual who is the owner of a mutton shop, shouted slogans and attempted to stab two youths with Koyta (billhook) on Tuesday.

Quick-thinking onlookers intervened, preventing further harm.

The mutton shop owner, after the attack, sought refuge by locking himself inside the shop.

Subsequently, an enraged crowd gathered, attempting to forcefully evict the mutton seller from the shop.

Promptly responding to the situation, the Sinhagad Road police arrived at the scene and apprehended the individual.

The police reported that a policeman sustained injuries during the altercation, and a case will be registered in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested after he allegedly hacked his friend to death with koyta (billhook) suspecting an affair between the deceased and his girlfriend in Jujewadi near the Krishna Cooperative Sugar Factory in Karad taluka, an official informed on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Vishnu Shinde who was arrested on suspicion of brutally murdering Namdev Prahlad Shinge.

The suspect allegedly attacked Namdev with a sugarcane-cutting koyta around midnight on January 18, leading to his death.

The police have revealed that Akshay, suspecting an affair between Namdev and his girlfriend, executed the crime.