Pune: Day After Ajit Pawar’s Funeral, Sharad Pawar Gets To Work, Addresses Water Contamination Complaints In Nirvagaj Village | Twitter

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday reached Nirvagaj village in Pune district's Baramati taluka to address complaints by local villagers regarding contaminated water in the Nira river. This comes just a day after his nephew, Ajit Pawar, was cremated following his death in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The late Deputy Chief Minister was cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan College ground, located around 100 kms from Pune city, in the presence of prominent politicians and thousands of people.

Earlier on Friday, the late politician's sons Parth and Jay collected his ashes from the funeral site. Seated in a small boat, the Pawar family members then proceeded to the Nira-Karha confluence near Baramati, where the ashes were immersed by his elder son, Parth.

ANI

Rohit Pawar, NCP-SP MLA and nephew of Ajit Pawar, wrote an emotional social media post on the latter's death.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I never even dreamt that the very land where Ajit Dada nurtured a garden of development would one day witness the collection of his ashes. Nobody's wish prevails before the cruelty of destiny," he rued.

"While collecting the ashes today, it felt as if you might suddenly rise from them like a phoenix, standing tall with the same commanding presence, and say to us in your familiar voice - 'Hey fools, why are you shedding tears? I was just pulling your leg. I was conducting a mock drill to see how prepared you are to face a crisis. Now get up, get back to work. We have so much to do for Maharashtra, for the common man here. Come on, don't be late...'," Rohit Pawar added.