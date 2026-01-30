Pune: Sushma Chordiya Conferred With Natyasharada Mandashri Stree Shakti Award 2025

At the ‘Natyasharada Mandashri Stree Shakti Award 2025’ presentation ceremony: (from left) Priya Damle, Nandesh Umap, awardee Mrs. Sushma Chordiya, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Padma Shri Uday Deshpande, Padma Shri Girish Prabhune, Mahamandaleshwar Krushnadevgiri Maharaj, and Trupti Desai. | Sourced

Pune: Sushma S. Chordiya, widely recognized for her outstanding contributions across the fields of education, literature, art, and social service, was recently felicitated at the prestigious ‘Titiksha Kala Sahitya (Silver Jubilee) Conference and Decennial Celebration’ organized by Titiksha International in Pune.

For leaving a remarkable imprint through her work in education, literature, art, and social service, Sushma Chordiya was conferred with the highly prestigious ‘Natyasharada Mandashri Stree Shakti Award 2025.’ This honour was bestowed in recognition of her invaluable contribution to society and her dedicated efforts toward women empowerment.

The grand ceremony was held in an atmosphere of great enthusiasm. A special highlight of the event was the presence of Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, who presided over the ceremony. In his presidential address, he lauded Chordiya’s strong sense of social commitment. The presence of eminent personalities from various fields further enhanced the dignity and significance of the event.

“Sushma Chordiya is a truly multidimensional personality who has illuminated the fields of education, literature, art, and social service through her work. She has established a distinct identity in society not merely through thought, but through meaningful and consistent action. This honour is a true acknowledgment of her selfless service and relentless dedication over the years.”

The ‘Natyasharada Mandashri Stree Shakti Award’ conferred upon Sushma Chordiya is not merely a recognition of her individual achievements in art or literature. According to Titiksha International, the award serves as a powerful medium to establish women’s strength as a driving force of social change and positive inspiration.

“Honouring capable and idealistic leadership and providing it with a wider social platform is the core objective of Titiksha. Through literature and art, Sushma Chordiya has nurtured a legacy of social transformation that is truly inspiring. Her work has infused society with positive energy, and through this award, her leadership and contributions have been rightfully celebrated.”

The formal inauguration of the programme was carried out with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by eminent social figures and Padma Shri awardees Girish Prabhune and Uday Deshpande. In their addresses, both dignitaries emphasized the importance of literary service and appealed for nurturing artistic sensitivity within society.

On this occasion, the dais was graced by social activist Trupti Desai, renowned personality Nandesh Umap, along with several eminent writers, artists, and social leaders from the fields of literature, art, and social service. Their presence created a vibrant and inspiring atmosphere throughout the ceremony. The event beautifully reflected how art and literature can act as catalysts for social transformation.

Several distinguished litterateurs, social workers, and artists were present at the ceremony. Notable guests included Chandrakant Kulkarni (Department of Literature and Arts), Amit Singh (Editor, Tribunal), and Ganesh Joshi (DCP, Pune). Additionally, Bal Pujare, Kshama Vaidya, Sujit Datar, Yogesh Supekar, and many other dignitaries marked their presence.

As Vice Chairperson of Suryadatta Education Foundation, Sushma S. Chordiya not only shoulders administrative responsibilities but also plays a pivotal role in driving educational transformation. Alongside Founder President Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, she has helped shape Suryadatta into an institution where quality education and social consciousness coexist in harmony. Her vision extends beyond institutional management to opening the doors of education to underprivileged and needy students in its truest sense. Under her guidance, the mission of nurturing value-based generations while giving society a new direction is steadily taking shape.

Beyond education, as President of SWELA (Suryadatta Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders Association), she has provided a strong platform for women entrepreneurship and leadership development. Through these initiatives, her influence is clearly evident across literature, art, education, and women empowerment.

According to Titiksha International, personalities like Sushma Chordiya are instrumental in transforming literature and art into powerful tools of social change. This honour bestowed by Titiksha International stands as a fitting tribute to her selfless service, tireless efforts, and visionary leadership.

“At Suryadatta Education Foundation, respect for women’s power is not merely a tradition, but an integral part of the institution’s culture. Under the visionary leadership of Founder President Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, the institution continuously strives to empower women at educational, social, and professional levels. Initiatives conducted throughout the month in connection with Navratri and International Women’s Day symbolize this commitment. During this period, women who have made a mark in various fields are invited and honoured for their courage, determination, and womanhood.”

Witnessing this philosophy of women empowerment being actively implemented through Titiksha International, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya and Sushma Chordiya expressed their heartfelt satisfaction. The socially committed couple appreciated the initiatives and selfless work of Titiksha and extended their best wishes for its future endeavours. Titiksha’s initiative has emerged as a guiding force for society and a benchmark for positive change.



