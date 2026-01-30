 Pune: Cosmos Bank Marks 120 Years By Appointing Visually Impaired Trainee Officers
Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
With appointment letters (from left) Mr. Prajwal Bire, Mr. Devdan Gaikwad, Ms. Pooja Ghadge & Mr. Abhijeet More, Cosmos Bank’s Chairman, Adv. Pralhad Kokare and Vice Chairman, CA Yashwant Kasar. | Sourced

Pune: On January 18, 2026, Cosmos Bank marked the completion of 120 years of dedicated customer service. To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the Bank launched a remarkable social initiative by appointing 4 visually impaired individuals into the Bank’s service. The appointment letters were formally handed over by the Bank’s Chairman, Adv. Pralhad Kokare, in the presence of the Chief Guest, CA Dilip Satbhai.

The appointed individuals – Devdan Gaikwad, Abhijit More, Pooja Ghadge and Prajwal Bire have been recruited as Trainee Junior Officers. They were selected through a transparent process involving MS-Word, Excel Tests and personal interviews. These candidates will be assigned suitable responsibilities at the Back Office or the Head Office, with all necessary facilities and software support.

