Pune: Cosmos Bank Marks 120 Years By Appointing Visually Impaired Trainee Officers

With appointment letters (from left) Mr. Prajwal Bire, Mr. Devdan Gaikwad, Ms. Pooja Ghadge & Mr. Abhijeet More, Cosmos Bank’s Chairman, Adv. Pralhad Kokare and Vice Chairman, CA Yashwant Kasar. | Sourced

Pune: On January 18, 2026, Cosmos Bank marked the completion of 120 years of dedicated customer service. To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the Bank launched a remarkable social initiative by appointing 4 visually impaired individuals into the Bank’s service. The appointment letters were formally handed over by the Bank’s Chairman, Adv. Pralhad Kokare, in the presence of the Chief Guest, CA Dilip Satbhai.

The appointed individuals – Devdan Gaikwad, Abhijit More, Pooja Ghadge and Prajwal Bire have been recruited as Trainee Junior Officers. They were selected through a transparent process involving MS-Word, Excel Tests and personal interviews. These candidates will be assigned suitable responsibilities at the Back Office or the Head Office, with all necessary facilities and software support.

By undertaking this initiative, Cosmos Bank has taken an important step towards fulfilling its social responsibility and has set a commendable example in the cooperative banking sector. It is the very first time in the Bank’s legacy of 120 years that visually impaired individuals were given appointment letters. This initiative has been conceptualised and launched under the guidance of the Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Management, CA Milind Kale.

CA Kale mentioned that “the primary objective behind introducing this initiative was bringing Divyang individuals into the mainstream and assisting them to be financially independent. Such initiatives will be continued in future. Cosmos Bank is likely to be the first bank in the cooperative banking sector to have integrated visually impaired persons into its services”.