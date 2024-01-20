Pune: Cyber Fraudsters Deceive Customers With Fake Kayani Bakery Website - Here's All You Need To Know | File Photo

Cyber fraudsters have exploited the name of the renowned Kayani Bakery in Pune's Camp area by creating a fake website and a fraudulent Google listing. Operating since December 2023, scammers lure customers to place online orders using the fake portal and contact details displayed on the Google listing. Several victims have reported financial losses after making online payments for bakery products they believed were from Kayani Bakery.

Paurushasp Kayani, one of the bakery's partners, filed a complaint at the Lashkar Police Station, emphasising that the bakery has no association with the scam.

Customers searching for "Kayani Bakery" on Google encounter the deceptive Google listing, featuring the bakery's name and a contact number registered on Truecaller as "Kayani Bakery." Those calling the number to place orders are directed to use WhatsApp. The fraudsters, under the guise of processing payment for bakery items, employ various tactics, including sending QR codes and OTP numbers, to siphon off thousands of rupees from victims' bank accounts through fraudulent online transactions.

Paurushasp stressed that Kayani Bakery exclusively accepts payments in-store via card or cash and through Zomato for Pune deliveries. The bakery's legitimate website is "www.kayanibakerypune.com," whereas the scammers operate a fake website, "kayanibakeryonline.com," displaying store images, products, and a deceptive mobile number used in the fraudulent scheme.