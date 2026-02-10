 Pune Cyber Crime: 4 Four Held In ₹22 Crore Investment Scam Targeting 85-Year-Old Man From Hadapsar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Cyber Crime: 4 Four Held In ₹22 Crore Investment Scam Targeting 85-Year-Old Man From Hadapsar

Pune Cyber Crime: 4 Four Held In ₹22 Crore Investment Scam Targeting 85-Year-Old Man From Hadapsar

Vivek Masal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused were traced after investigators followed the money trail across multiple bank accounts

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Pune Cyber Crime: 4 Four Held In ₹22 Crore Investment Scam Targeting 85-Year-Old Man From Hadapsar | Sourced

The Pune Cyber Police have arrested four individuals in a large-scale online investment fraud in which an 85-year-old retired businessman from Hadapsar was allegedly cheated of Rs 22.03 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Munilkumar Surendra Singh (51) from Ambarnath in Thane, and Akash Chandrashekhar Marathe (27), Lala Keshav Umap (26), and Parmeshwar Dilip Dabhade (23), all from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They were produced before a Pune court on Monday and remanded to police custody till Thursday.

According to the Cyber Police, the senior citizen was lured into investing through bogus share-trading websites and mobile applications that falsely assured him huge returns in a short period of time.

Read Also
Pune Man Goes Viral For Using Excel Sheet To Track Arranged Marriage Matches | WATCH VIDEO
article-image

Vivek Masal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused were traced after investigators followed the money trail across multiple bank accounts.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Gains 9 Paise To Close At 90.57 Against US Dollar On Equity Strength
Rupee Gains 9 Paise To Close At 90.57 Against US Dollar On Equity Strength
'Desi Ghee Ke Chakkar Me L Lagwa Liye': Netizens React After Australia Return Man Caught Shoplifting At Haryana Super Mart - Video
'Desi Ghee Ke Chakkar Me L Lagwa Liye': Netizens React After Australia Return Man Caught Shoplifting At Haryana Super Mart - Video
Palghar News: Snake On Pani Puri Cart Sparks Food Safety Concerns In Virar
Palghar News: Snake On Pani Puri Cart Sparks Food Safety Concerns In Virar
BHEL Wins ₹2,800 Crore Syngas Project, Order From Coal India JV
BHEL Wins ₹2,800 Crore Syngas Project, Order From Coal India JV

"The fraud proceeds were rapidly rotated through several accounts to make tracking difficult. However, the arrested accused are not the masterminds of the scam but acted as money mules, allowing their bank accounts to be used in return for commission," said Misal.

"Large sums were credited to their accounts briefly before being swiftly transferred to other accounts to evade detection. Approximately Rs 1 crore of the defrauded amount passed through the account of one accused, while the remaining three handled transactions ranging between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh each," he added.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML Announces Special Bus Arrangements For SSC, HSC Students During Board Exams
article-image

What was the case?

The victim lodged a complaint with the Pune Cyber Police on January 19. The investigation revealed that between October last year and January 12, he transferred funds to nearly 150 different bank accounts, most of which were mule accounts used solely for moving money.

Police further stated that the elderly man exhausted his lifetime savings and even sold movable and immovable assets. Having shut down his business a few years ago, he was repeatedly persuaded to invest more after being promised substantial profits.

Calling it the largest cyber fraud case registered in their jurisdiction so far, police said efforts are ongoing to identify and nab the main operators behind the scam.

Read Also
Pune: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple To Remain Closed During Mahashivratri For Safety & Development...
article-image

The probe is being led by Senior Inspector Swapnali Shinde, along with Inspector Sangeeta Deokate and Sub-Inspectors Snehal Adsule and Sushil Damare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Cyber Crime: 4 Four Held In ₹22 Crore Investment Scam Targeting 85-Year-Old Man From Hadapsar
Pune Cyber Crime: 4 Four Held In ₹22 Crore Investment Scam Targeting 85-Year-Old Man From Hadapsar
Pune: NSUI Stages Protest Against Social Welfare Dept Over Delay In Student Scholarships
Pune: NSUI Stages Protest Against Social Welfare Dept Over Delay In Student Scholarships
Pune: Traffic Relief Soon As New Mutha River Bridge Near Warje Nears Completion
Pune: Traffic Relief Soon As New Mutha River Bridge Near Warje Nears Completion
Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week
Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week
Pune: Man Attacked With Beer Bottle In Chakan After Warning Friend Not To Drink & Drive;...
Pune: Man Attacked With Beer Bottle In Chakan After Warning Friend Not To Drink & Drive;...