Pune Crime: Spate Of Thefts Hits Shopping Malls, Branded Clothing And Shoes Stolen | Freepik

Pune is experiencing a surge in criminal activities as gangs target shopping malls and supermarkets, taking advantage of crowded spaces to steal branded clothing and shoes. Multiple cases have been registered across different police stations as thefts continue to rise.

The first case was reported at Bundgarden police station, where unknown thieves entered the Fashion Factory and capitalised on the bustling crowd to make off with jeans worth ₹15,000. A case under IPC section 380 has been filed in response to this incident.

A similar incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Swargate police station. Unidentified culprits entered Modi Mall's Fashion Factory and, using the cover of the crowd, pilfered two pairs of branded shoes valued at ₹10,218.

The third incident was reported at Alankar police station, where unidentified thieves duped the staff of Reliance Trends. Two unknown thieves entered the mall, pretended to be trying on clothes, and discreetly stole six pairs of jeans totaling ₹16,194 in value.

In the fourth case, reported at Sinhagad police station, an incident unfolded at the Fashion Factory on Sinhagad Road. Here, unidentified culprits made off with four pairs of jeans worth ₹15,696.

In another incident, an unknown thief targeted a Decathlon store, stealing three pairs of shoes and two pairs of sports pants. This case has been reported to the Hadapsar police station, where efforts to track down the perpetrator are underway.

