Pune Crime: Man Sends Minor Girl's Nude Pics To Her Family After She Stopped Playing 'Free Fire' With Him

In a shocking incident, the Pune Police have registered a case against an individual for reportedly sharing explicit photographs of a minor girl with her family. The man had developed a friendship with the girl while playing an online game called 'Free Fire', maintaining contact for two years without any physical meetings.

According to the allegations, the accused coerced the girl into sending nude photos via WhatsApp by threatening harm to her sister around June-July of this year. He purportedly demanded a relationship with the girl, threatening to circulate her explicit images to her family if she refused.

Subsequently, when the girl discontinued playing the game with him, he allegedly distributed her explicit photos to her father and grandmother during the Diwali period.

Upon discovering the images on their phones, the family members were deeply disturbed and promptly consulted with the girl before approaching the police on Thursday to file a complaint.

The accused has been charged under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ongoing investigations are being conducted by the authorities.

