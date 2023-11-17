 Pune Crime: Muezzin Booked For Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Boy In Kondhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Muezzin Booked For Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Boy In Kondhwa

Pune Crime: Muezzin Booked For Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Boy In Kondhwa

The incident was brought to light when the victim’s parents shared the ordeal with a relative, who then filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Kondhwa Police Station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

A muezzin, the mosque official who proclaims the call to prayer, has been booked for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in Kondhwa, Pune, on November 10.

The incident was brought to light when the victim’s parents shared the ordeal with a relative, who then filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Kondhwa Police Station.

Read Also
Pune News: Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr To Meet SPPU Administration, Student Unions Tomorrow
article-image

According to the FIR filed on November 15, the minor had gone to offer afternoon prayers at the mosque. Subsequently, after others had left, the muezzin took the minor and his friend to his room under the guise of teaching them prayers. Later, the accused asked the friend to leave and then sexually assaulted the minor.

The police have charged the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Read Also
Pune News: Notices Issued To 26 Rooftop Hotels & Bars For Norm Violations
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MSRTC’s Pune Division Nets ₹1.5 Crore On Bhau Beej, Marks Highest Single-Day Revenue...

MSRTC’s Pune Division Nets ₹1.5 Crore On Bhau Beej, Marks Highest Single-Day Revenue...

Pune Crime: Muezzin Booked For Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Boy In Kondhwa

Pune Crime: Muezzin Booked For Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Boy In Kondhwa

Pune News: Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr To Meet SPPU Administration, Student Unions Tomorrow

Pune News: Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr To Meet SPPU Administration, Student Unions Tomorrow

Pune News: Notices Issued To 26 Rooftop Hotels & Bars For Norm Violations

Pune News: Notices Issued To 26 Rooftop Hotels & Bars For Norm Violations

Video & Pics: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension

Video & Pics: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension