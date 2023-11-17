Pune Metro Line 3 Rail Tracks Undergo Trials At Maan Depot: Here's All You Need To Know | @MetroPuneri

The preliminary trials for Pune Metro Line 3's rail tracks have commenced at the Maan village depot in Hinjewadi. Once these initial tests are successfully completed at the depot, the rail tracks will be ready for installation along the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi route.

Expected to launch by March 2025, Pune Metro Line 3 is poised to offer substantial time savings for commuters who currently rely on road transportation. Covering a distance of 23.3 km in under 40 minutes, this route promises a significantly faster commute.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is overseeing this project through a public-private partnership, amounting to ₹8,313 crore. Back in 2018, the state government granted approval for executing this project under the PPP model. Subsequently, the consortium of TRIL Urban Transport Pvt Ltd and Siemens Project Ventures secured the project, leading to the establishment of a special-purpose vehicle, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. Recently, PMRDA secured an initial tranche of ₹410 crore from the Centre as part of the viability gap funding (VGF), totaling ₹1,225 crore, to drive the development of this transformative project.

Alok Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd, mentioned, "We are conducting various preliminary tests on the tracks and engaging in internal planning for crucial aspects such as total rail track requirements, scaling, and maintenance. Once all criteria are finalised, we will commence the actual work of laying the rail tracks for the ‘Puneri Metro’ project."

Project Details:

Length: 23.203 km

Type: Elevated

Depot: Maan village (20 hectares)

Number of stations: 23

Station names: Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjewadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, R.B.I., Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)