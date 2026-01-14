 Traffic Diversions Announced In Pune For Civic Polls; Check Alternative Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTraffic Diversions Announced In Pune For Civic Polls; Check Alternative Routes

Traffic Diversions Announced In Pune For Civic Polls; Check Alternative Routes

Ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the city traffic police have implemented extensive traffic diversions in several parts of Pune. The changes have been introduced to ensure smooth conduct of the election process, including the movement and distribution of ballot boxes, and to maintain security around polling stations.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Traffic Diversions Announced In Pune For Civic Polls; Check Alternative Routes |

Ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the city traffic police have implemented extensive traffic diversions in several parts of Pune. The changes have been introduced to ensure smooth conduct of the election process, including the movement and distribution of ballot boxes, and to maintain security around polling stations.

Except for emergency service vehicles, the entry of other vehicles has been restricted in sensitive areas. The traffic changes will remain in force from January 14 to January 16.

Under the Airport Traffic Division, the road behind Phoenix Mall has been closed to vehicular movement. Commuters are advised to use Viman Nagar Chowk and Nagar Road as alternate routes. In the Vishrambaug Traffic Division, the stretch on Tilak Road between Puram Chowk and Tilak Peth will remain closed, with traffic diverted via Bajirao Road and Shastri Road.

In the Dattawadi Traffic Division, Phadke Chowk near Nilayam Cinema and roads in the Sarasbaug area will remain closed. Motorists should use Bajirao Road and Appa Balwant Chowk as alternative routes. Traffic moving towards Tilak Road will be diverted from Deshbhakt Keshavrao Jedhe Chowk (Swargate), said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav.

FPJ Shorts
'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On Akshay Kumar's Wheel Of Fortune India Set
'Accident Ho Gaya Yar': Sajid Khan Gives Health Update After Leg Surgery, Spotted In Wheelchair On Akshay Kumar's Wheel Of Fortune India Set
'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid Teachers' Protest For Equal Pay
'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid Teachers' Protest For Equal Pay
Mangalore Refinery Q3 Profit Drops 62% To ₹604 Crore, Revenue Dips To ₹25,352 Crore Amid Volatile Quarters
Mangalore Refinery Q3 Profit Drops 62% To ₹604 Crore, Revenue Dips To ₹25,352 Crore Amid Volatile Quarters
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Delayed Due To BMC Elections, Massive Subscription Fuels Strong Listing Expectations
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Delayed Due To BMC Elections, Massive Subscription Fuels Strong Listing Expectations

In the Hadapsar area, the road from Shiv Sena Chowk to Sane Guruji Road will remain closed. Alternative routes include Amardham, Malwadi, DP Road and Hadapsar Gadital.

Read Also
Pune: Election Campaigning Fuels 20% Spike In Chicken, Mutton, Fish Prices
article-image

Similarly, in the Samarth Traffic Division, traffic changes have been implemented on Nehru Road from Power House Chowk to Sant Kabir Chowk, and from A.D. Camp Chowk to the old motor stand area. Motorists are advised to reach their destinations via Shantai Chowk in Rasta Peth and Quarter Gate.

In the Koregaon Park area, North Main Road and roads around Mahatma Gandhi Chowk have been closed to traffic. Commuters should use Koregaon Park Main Chowk and the ABC Farms route. The traffic police have appealed to citizens to cooperate by following the diversions and using alternative routes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Polls: What Happens When NOTA Gets Most Votes? Here’s What Voters Should Know
Pune Polls: What Happens When NOTA Gets Most Votes? Here’s What Voters Should Know
VIDEO: 19 Washing Machines Seized By D Ward Office In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections
VIDEO: 19 Washing Machines Seized By D Ward Office In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Pune: FITE Flags Alleged Termination Of Women Employees During Maternity Leave At TCS, Complaint...
Pune: FITE Flags Alleged Termination Of Women Employees During Maternity Leave At TCS, Complaint...
Traffic Diversions Announced In Pune For Civic Polls; Check Alternative Routes
Traffic Diversions Announced In Pune For Civic Polls; Check Alternative Routes
Good News For Voters: Pune Metro To Operate From 5 AM To 12 AM On Voting Day (January 15)
Good News For Voters: Pune Metro To Operate From 5 AM To 12 AM On Voting Day (January 15)