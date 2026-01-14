Traffic Diversions Announced In Pune For Civic Polls; Check Alternative Routes |

Ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the city traffic police have implemented extensive traffic diversions in several parts of Pune. The changes have been introduced to ensure smooth conduct of the election process, including the movement and distribution of ballot boxes, and to maintain security around polling stations.

Except for emergency service vehicles, the entry of other vehicles has been restricted in sensitive areas. The traffic changes will remain in force from January 14 to January 16.

Under the Airport Traffic Division, the road behind Phoenix Mall has been closed to vehicular movement. Commuters are advised to use Viman Nagar Chowk and Nagar Road as alternate routes. In the Vishrambaug Traffic Division, the stretch on Tilak Road between Puram Chowk and Tilak Peth will remain closed, with traffic diverted via Bajirao Road and Shastri Road.

In the Dattawadi Traffic Division, Phadke Chowk near Nilayam Cinema and roads in the Sarasbaug area will remain closed. Motorists should use Bajirao Road and Appa Balwant Chowk as alternative routes. Traffic moving towards Tilak Road will be diverted from Deshbhakt Keshavrao Jedhe Chowk (Swargate), said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav.

In the Hadapsar area, the road from Shiv Sena Chowk to Sane Guruji Road will remain closed. Alternative routes include Amardham, Malwadi, DP Road and Hadapsar Gadital.

Similarly, in the Samarth Traffic Division, traffic changes have been implemented on Nehru Road from Power House Chowk to Sant Kabir Chowk, and from A.D. Camp Chowk to the old motor stand area. Motorists are advised to reach their destinations via Shantai Chowk in Rasta Peth and Quarter Gate.

In the Koregaon Park area, North Main Road and roads around Mahatma Gandhi Chowk have been closed to traffic. Commuters should use Koregaon Park Main Chowk and the ABC Farms route. The traffic police have appealed to citizens to cooperate by following the diversions and using alternative routes.