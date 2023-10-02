Pune Crime: Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Beheading Youth Over Romantic Rivalry | Pixabay

Pune: A man has been handed down a life imprisonment sentence and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh after being found guilty of murder. The accused, Nizam Asgar Hashmi (19), residing in Bibvewadi, was convicted of the brutal killing of Umesh Bhimrao Ingle (20), driven by a dispute over a girl. The incident occurred during the Ramzan Eid festival when the accused invited the victim to his residence under the pretext of offering him 'sheer khurma.' Subsequently, the accused assaulted Umesh and decapitated him before disposing of his body in a canal.

The shocking discovery of a decapitated body in Kondhwa on June 19 initiated a comprehensive investigation by the Kondhwa police, leading to the arrest of Nizam Hashmi. The case was prosecuted by Addl Public Prosecutor Ad Namdev Taralgatti, with the government presenting a compelling case supported by the testimonies of 24 witnesses. Additionally, a sharp weapon used in the crime was seized, and Umesh Ingle's PAN card was found in the possession of the accused.

The investigation revealed that Nizam Hashmi had been in a relationship with a girl, and his jealousy and anger towards Umesh, who was also associated with the same girl, drove him to commit this heinous crime. Under false pretenses, Nizam lured Umesh to his house, where he brutally attacked him, resulting in Umesh's decapitation. Subsequently, the body was discarded in Kondhwa, while the severed head was disposed of in a nearby canal.

The case was thoroughly investigated by the then PSI of Kondhwa police station, Santosh Shinde, with valuable assistance from PSI Samadhan Machale, ASI Mahesh Jagtap, and peon Ankush Kengle in the judicial process.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)